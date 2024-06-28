Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of CELH opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

