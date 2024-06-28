Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 324,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

