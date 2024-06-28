Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Up 560.0% in June

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Celtic Stock Performance
Shares of CLTFF stock remained flat at $2.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.
About Celtic
