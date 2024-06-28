Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.11 and traded as low as C$2.90. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Ceres Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$88.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

