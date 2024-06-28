Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Set at C$15.50 by Desjardins

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$15.50 price objective from Desjardins in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

CSH.UN traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$12.83. 251,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,411. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.