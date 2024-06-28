Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Up 93.9% in June

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,200 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,012.0 days.

Chervon Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHRHF remained flat at $2.57 during trading on Friday. Chervon has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Get Chervon alerts:

Chervon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.