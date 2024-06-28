Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 150 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,511 shares of company stock worth $8,787,218. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

IRM stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $90.11.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

