Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 8,582 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

