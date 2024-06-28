Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

