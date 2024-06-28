Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 42,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 767,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 88,513 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

