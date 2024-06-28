Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,499. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

