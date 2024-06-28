Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,944,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,970,031. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

