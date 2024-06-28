Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $110.61. 3,376,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

