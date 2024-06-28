Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

