Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,815 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

