Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Invests $203,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

CBT stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 261,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,489. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

