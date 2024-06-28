Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $550.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.