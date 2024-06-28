Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,288.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,300.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,181.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,410.13.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

