Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,347,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 869,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,669,000 after buying an additional 698,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

