Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Christian Dior Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHDRY traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.56. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Christian Dior has a one year low of $166.38 and a one year high of $243.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.15.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

