Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Christian Dior Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHDRY traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.56. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Christian Dior has a one year low of $166.38 and a one year high of $243.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.15.
Christian Dior Company Profile
