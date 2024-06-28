Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,952. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.17. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

