Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.05. 941,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,678. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.