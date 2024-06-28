Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $49,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $260.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.17. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.