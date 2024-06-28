Citigroup Begins Coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.96.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of INTR opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

