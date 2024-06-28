Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

ALSN opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Allison Transmission by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

