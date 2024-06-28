CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 74.9% in June

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.24.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.08.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.