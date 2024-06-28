Client First Capital LLC Sells 6,355 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Client First Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.39. 808,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,462. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

