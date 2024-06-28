Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 1,287,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 688,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

