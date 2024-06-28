CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,109. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

