Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
FOF stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.06.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
