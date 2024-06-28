Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 131.3% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PTA opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.
About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.