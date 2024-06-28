Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,383 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,354. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.
About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
