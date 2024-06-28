Colorado Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,383 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,354. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.