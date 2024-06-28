Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded to Strong Sell by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.5 %

CMWAY opened at $84.51 on Monday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

