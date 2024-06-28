Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 595.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.