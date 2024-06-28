Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 595.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883. The company has a market cap of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.