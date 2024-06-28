Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.93. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock

Institutional Trading of Comstock

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 1,340,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,900 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Comstock at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.