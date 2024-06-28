Concentrix Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Concentrix has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Concentrix to earn $12.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

