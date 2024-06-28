Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.760-3.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

