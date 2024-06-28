Congress Park Capital LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.40. 385,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

