Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 1.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Embraer by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 18.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 74.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 127,675 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 13.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 29.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 1,891,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

