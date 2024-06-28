CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.78 and last traded at $99.74. 18,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 503,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

