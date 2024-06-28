Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Cookie has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cookie has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cookie alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,050,412 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 60,279,926.74590752 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.12977044 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $10,654,653.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.