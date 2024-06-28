Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Country Garden Stock Down 5.9 %
OTCMKTS CTRYY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.40. 2,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
Country Garden Company Profile
