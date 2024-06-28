Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Country Garden Stock Down 5.9 %

OTCMKTS CTRYY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.40. 2,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

