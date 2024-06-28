Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,908,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after acquiring an additional 211,092 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $76.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 650,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

