Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,014. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.