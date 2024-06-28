Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. 787,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $102.52.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
