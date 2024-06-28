Courage Miller Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.00. 19,836,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,944,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

