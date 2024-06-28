Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. 17,420,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,216,612. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

