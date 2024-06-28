Courier Capital LLC Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.46. 267,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

