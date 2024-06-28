Courier Capital LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $181,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eaton by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after acquiring an additional 654,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after acquiring an additional 337,351 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.55. 2,550,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,517. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

