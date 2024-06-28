Courier Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.01. 1,072,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,060. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.96 and its 200 day moving average is $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $380.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
